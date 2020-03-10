D40: Dhanush REVEALS his character’s name from Karthik Subbaraj's directorial Jagame Thanthiram; Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Taking to Twitter, Kollywood star Dhanush revealed that his character's name in his next film with Karthik Subbaraj Jagame Thandhiram, will be Suruli.

While sharing an unseen photo of his next film, Jagame Thanthiram, Kollywood star Dhanush revealed that he will be called Suruli in the film, which is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. In the picture, Dhanush can be seen with two guns, ruthlessly shooting with fierce, while carrying another gun on his shoulder. Meanwhile, the makers released the film’s first look and motion poster in Tamil and Telugu on February 19. It should be noted that the makers wrapped up the shooting last year. Produced by Y Not Studios, the film is expected to hit the big screens this year.

It is being reported that the film will be a gangster flick and Santosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the film’s music. With the pictures that were leaked online, it was already revealed that Dhanush will be seen with a thick mustache, resembling Superstar Rajinikanth's look from Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta. The film has Mollywood budding star Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female lead with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan playing supporting characters.

The film also has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who is known for his role in HBO’s series Game Of Thrones. He has also acted in critically acclaimed projects like Braveheart, Trainspotting, The Chronicles of Narnia, Wonder Woman. Reports suggest that he will be seen as the main antagonist. Meanwhile, Dhanush recently revealed that his film with Pariyerum Perumal famed director Mari Selvaraj has been wrapped up. He was last seen in Kollywood film Pattas, in which he shared screen space with Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada.

Credits :Twitter

