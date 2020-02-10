D40: Dhanush starrer's makers to reveal the film’s motion poster and first look on THIS DATE

Makers of actor Dhanush's D40 took to social media and revealed that the film's first look and motion poster will be unveiled on February 19.

The makers of Dhanush’s D40 took to social media and announced that the film’s first look and motion poster in Tamil and Telugu will be released on February 19. This news comes as an exciting one as the fans of Dhanush have been waiting to see the actor’s first look in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial. It is to be noted that the makers wrapped up the shooting last year. While some reports suggest that the film will be titled Suruli, there is no official word from the makers yet.

Recently, Y Not studios took to Twitter and revealed the glimpse of Dhanush from the film. In the photo, Dhanush was seen in a rear view, with what looks like a long sword in his hand. Photos of Dhanush from the sets of the film were leaked, and they took the internet by storm. After the wrap up of D40, Dhanush along with his family, visited lord Murugar temple in Thiruthani, and pictures of Dhanush and his family were also shared on social media.

It is being reported that the film will be a gangster flick and Santosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the film’s music. With the pictures that leaked online, it was already revealed that Dhanush will be seen with thick mustache, resembling Superstar Rajinikanth's look from Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta. The film has Mollywood budding star Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female lead with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan playing supporting characters.

