D40 First Look: Here's a glimpse of Dhanush from the film; Check it out

Makers of Dhanush's next film with Karthik Subbaraj took to Twitter and released a picture, which has a glimpse of Dhanush in the film.

The shooting of Dhanush's film with director Karthik Subbaraj was wrapped up recently. Now, the film, which is tentatively titled D40, is in post production work. It is being reported that the film will be a gangster and it is produced under Y Not Studios. Santosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the film’s music. The makers shared a picture, which was a compilation of iconic characters from the films of Y Not studios as they have completed 10 years.

Interestingly, the picture also carried a glimpse of Dhanush from his upcoming gangster-thriller D40. A rear view of Dhanush, who was is seen in traditional Tamil attire, white pattu veshti and pattu shirt holding a long 'aruval' weapon in his hand was shown. With the pictures that leaked online, it was already revealed that he will be seen with thick mustache, resembling Superstar Rajinikanth's look from Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta.

The film has Mollywood budding star Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female lead with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan playing supporting characters. The film also has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who has acted in acclaimed projects like Braveheart, Trainspotting, The Chronicles of Narnia, Wonder Woman and Game of Thrones, is playing a crucial role. Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently shooting for his next film with Pariyerum Perumal famed director Mari Selvaraj. It is being reported that the film will be wrapped up soon. His film Pattas was released recently, and it is all set to be released for Telugu audience as Local Boy.

