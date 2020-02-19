D40 Motion Poster: Dhanush's gripping gangster look will leave you amazed; Film to release on May 1

Dhanush's gangster look is setting high curiosity and we can't wait to know more about the actor's role in the film. D40 is all set to release on May 01, 2020.

Fans had been eagerly waiting to see Dhanush’s first look from his upcoming movie with Karthik Subbaraj tentatively titled D40. Finally, amidst all the buzz on social media, the first motion poster is out and it looks interesting. One can see in the video, Dhanush has got the right swag and style as he is on a mission. The gangster look of the actor is setting high curiosity and we can't wait to know more about his role in the film. D40 is all set to release on May 01, 2020. This Dhanush starrer is the talk of the town since its inception and now when the first look is out, fans can't keep calm. What do you think about Dhanush first look from the film? Let us know in the comments section below.

D40 will also see Hollywood actor James Cosmo play the main antagonist. Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead while Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in supporting roles. Meanwhile, with the support of GA2 Pictures and UV Creations, Dhanush is all set to make it big in Telugu once again. The makers recently tweeted, "Happy to be associated as AP&TG Distribution Partner for @StudiosYNot's #D40." Happy to be associated as AP&TG Distribution Partner for @StudiosYNot's #D40#D40FirstLookUpdate @dhanushkraja @karthiksubbaraj @sash041075 @Music_Santhosh @chakdyn @AishwaryaLeksh4 @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar @APIfilms @UV_Creations pic.twitter.com/LnRtpFcLhV — GA2 Pictures (@GA2Official) February 17, 2020

Besides D40, the Maari actor has quite a few interesting films in the kitty including director Aanand L Rai's Hindi film, Atrangi Re. The actor will be seen alongside Bollywood stars and Sara Ali Khan in their upcoming film, Atrangi Re.

Dhanush also has director Mari Selvaraj's upcoming film, Karnan. The shooting of the film is currently being shot in Tirunelveli. Karnan also stars Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Natty and Yogi Babu in important roles.

Credits :Twitter

