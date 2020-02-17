D40 Update: Dhanush to make it big in Telugu with his next in Karthik Subbaraj directorial

D40, which is in its post-production stage, has been the talk of the town since its inception. Dhanush's fans can't keep calm and have been waiting to know what's in the stores for them. Now, the makers have shared a new update about the film.

The makers tweeted, "Happy to be associated as AP&TG Distribution Partner for @StudiosYNot's #D40." Hollywood actor James Cosmo plays the main antagonist. The actor is known for his roles in movies like Braveheart, Trainspotting, The Chronicles of Narnia, Wonder Woman and Game of Thrones. The major part of the film's shoot has been done in London. Meanwhile, D40's first look and motion poster in Tamil and Telugu will be released on February 19.

Happy to be associated as AP&TG Distribution Partner for @StudiosYNot's #D40#D40FirstLookUpdate @dhanushkraja @karthiksubbaraj @sash041075 @Music_Santhosh @chakdyn @AishwaryaLeksh4 @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar @APIfilms @UV_Creations pic.twitter.com/LnRtpFcLhV — GA2 Pictures (@GA2Official) February 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the Maari actor will be seen alongside Bollywood stars and Sara Ali Khan in their upcoming film, Atrangi Re. The Tamil star has collaborated with director Aanand L Rai, who directed his Bollywood debut film Raanjhanaa.

#YNOT18 #D40 First Look & Motion Poster in Tamil and Telugu will be released on February 19th. Stay tuned. #D40FirstLookUpdate@dhanushkraja @sash041075 @karthiksubbaraj @santhosh_music @chakdyn @RelianceEnt @onlynikil pic.twitter.com/GSaBLwqp3Q — Y Not Studios (@StudiosYNot) February 9, 2020

Dhanush has collaborated with Pariyerum Perumal fame director Mari Selvaraj for their upcoming film, Karnan. The shooting of the film is currently being shot in Tirunelveli.

