D40 Update: Dhanush to make it big in Telugu with his next in Karthik Subbaraj directorial
After blockbuster movies Pattas and Asuran, Dhanush has geared up for the shooting of his upcoming films. It is well known that the actor’s next film with Karthik Subbaraj, tentatively titled D40, was recently wrapped up. The film, which is in its post-production stage has been the talk of the town since its inception. Dhanush's fans can't keep calm and have been waiting to know what's in the stores for them. Now, the makers have shared a new update about the film. With the support of GA2 Pictures and UV Creations, Dhanush is all set to make it big in Telugu once again.
Happy to be associated as AP&TG Distribution Partner for @StudiosYNot's #D40#D40FirstLookUpdate @dhanushkraja @karthiksubbaraj @sash041075 @Music_Santhosh @chakdyn @AishwaryaLeksh4 @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar @APIfilms @UV_Creations pic.twitter.com/LnRtpFcLhV
— GA2 Pictures (@GA2Official) February 17, 2020
#YNOT18 #D40 First Look & Motion Poster in Tamil and Telugu will be released on February 19th. Stay tuned. #D40FirstLookUpdate@dhanushkraja @sash041075 @karthiksubbaraj @santhosh_music @chakdyn @RelianceEnt @onlynikil pic.twitter.com/GSaBLwqp3Q
— Y Not Studios (@StudiosYNot) February 9, 2020
Dhanush has collaborated with Pariyerum Perumal fame director Mari Selvaraj for their upcoming film, Karnan. The shooting of the film is currently being shot in Tirunelveli.
