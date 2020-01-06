D41: Dhanush upcoming starrer's title gets REVEALED; Check it out

Dhanush’s next with Pariyerum Perumal fame director Mari Selvaraj, which was called D41, has been titled as Karnan. Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations took to Twitter and shared a photo of the puja ceremony of the film, while revealing the title. It is being reported that actor Yogi Babu will be seen playing a major role in the film. Karnan will apparently have Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead. Actor Dhanush has apparently started the shooting of his portion for the film. Popular Malayalam actor Lal will also be seen playing a key role in the film. Cinematographer turned actor Natarajan Subramanian aka Natty has also been roped in to play a prominent role.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has recently wrapped up shooting for his film with Karthik Subbaraj. The film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles. Joju George, Kalaiarasan, Sanchana Natarajan and Vadivukkarasi will also be seen in key roles. Produced by Y Not studios, the film has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo playing the main antagonist.

Dhanush's movie Pattas is all set to hit the big screens this month. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas will mark the second collaboration of the director with Dhanush. This is also the director’s fourth venture after Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi. Dhanush will be performing dual roles in Pattas. Dhanush will be seen in yet another film with Mithran Jawahar for his next film, tentatively titled D44. Reports suggest that the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Mithran Jawahar and Dhanush have earlier worked together in films Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty.