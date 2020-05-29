D43: Dhanush to pen lyrics and render voice for his next with Karthick Naren; Says GV Prakash Kumar

Dhanush's next film with Karthick Naren will have the actor penning lyrics and rendering his voice. Tentatively title D43, the film will have music by GV Prakash Kumar.

While it was recently reported that actor Prasanna has been roped in to play a key role in Dhanush’s next film tentatively titled D43, GV Prakash has revealed on his Twitter space that the film will have Dhanush penning lyrics and rendering his voice for some songs. He wrote on Twitter, “Work in progress ... audio will be big… u can see more of D in lyrics and vocals”. Directed by Karthick Naren, the film will have music by GV Prakash Kumar and Sathya Jyothi Films will be bankrolling it.

Recently, Dhanush took to his Twitter space to announce this project, while hearsay has that actor Prasanna will be seen in a prominent role in the film. However, the makers have not made any official announcement about Prasanna’s role yet. Meanwhile, Dhanush is awaiting the release of his next films with Karthik Subbaraj and Mari Selvaraj. Titled Jagame Thanthiram, his film with Karthik Subbaraj was wrapped up recently.

Work in progress ... audio will be big .. u can see more of D in lyrics and vocals — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) May 28, 2020

His film with Mari Selvaraj is titled Karnan. The film was wrapped up recently. Karnan also has Mollywood star Lal in a key role. The actor had earlier taken to his Instagram space and shared a few photos with Dhanush from the sets. 96 famed actor Gauri Kishan will also be seen playing a key role in the film. The film, which was earlier called D41, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu and it is being said that Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as the female lead.

