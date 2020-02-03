D43: Dhanush’s next to be directed by Karthik Naren

Actor Dhanush took to his Twitter space and announced that he will be collaborating with Karthik Naren for his next film.

Actor Dhanush took to his Twitter space and announced that he will be collaborating with young director Karthik Naren for his next film. The film will have music by GV Prakash Kumar and Sathya Jyothi films will be bankrolling it. The makers have not revealed any more information. Dhanush is currently busy with the shooting of Karnan, which is happening in Tirunelveli. Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame is directing the movie.

Recently, Dhanush took to his Instagram space to reveal a picture from the sets. In the picture, Dhanush was seen in rear pose, standing with what looks like a huge sword. His costar Lal also took to his Instagram space and showed us few glimpses of Dhanush’s look from the film. 96 famed actor Gouri Kishan, who played as young Jaanu in the film, has been roped in to play a key role in Dhanush’s next film with Pariyerum Perumal famed director Mari Selvaraj. She took to her Twitter space and revealed the same, while sharing a picture with the director.

The film is currently being shot in Tirunelveli. While Dhanush and his costar Lal have been posting pictures from the sets on their social media platforms, a new report claims that the film will be wrapped up in February. After the wrap up, there will be few more days of shooting of some minor portions. The makers are planning to wrap up the major portions by next month. Dhanush is also awaiting the release of his film with Karthik Subbaraj. Tentatively titled D40, it is expected that the makers will make an official announcement about the film’s first look on February 7.

