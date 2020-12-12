D43: Director Karthick Naren to start shooting of the Dhanush starrer soon?

It was recently reported that actor Prasanna has been roped in to play a key role in the film tentatively titled D43, the makers revealed that Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady.

A couple of days back, Dhanush took to his Twitter space and announced that the shooting of his upcoming film with Mari Selvaraj titled Karnan was wrapped up. Now, it can be expected that new updates about his next film with Karthick Naren will be announced soon. Reports about this project are coming up almost everyday. As per the latest reports, the film will be rolled out soon as Karthick Naren has finished all the pre-work for the film.

It was recently reported that actor Prasanna has been roped in to play a key role in the film tentatively titled D43. GV Prakash has also been sending updates regarding the film on a regular basis. Recently, he revealed on his Twitter space that the film will have Dhanush penning lyrics and rendering his voice for some songs. It was announced that the film will have Master star Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is awaiting the release of his next films with Karthik Subbaraj and Mari Selvaraj. Titled Jagame Thanthiram, his film with Karthik Subbaraj was wrapped up recently. His film with Mari Selvaraj is titled as Karnan and was also wrapped up recently. Karnan has Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady, while Mollywood star Lal will be seen in a key role. The actor had earlier taken to his Instagram space and shared a few photos with Dhanush from the sets. 96 famed actor Gauri Kishan will also be seen playing a key role in the film.

