D43: Malavika Mohanan to romance Dhanush in Karthick Naren’s next

Malavika Mohanan has been roped in as the female lead in Dhanush's next directed by Karthick Naren.

Petta actress Malavika Mohanan is onboard for Dhanush's upcoming film, tentatively called, D43. Directed by Karthick Naren, the film will have music by GV Prakash. The makers of the film took to social media and welcomed Malavika onboard. The upcoming film, which is said to be a thriller is produced by TG Thyagarajan's Sathya Jyothi Films. Well, it is going to be a dream come true moment for the actress as earlier through her social media, Malavika Mohanan had expressed her wish to work with Dhanush. D43 is expected to go floors soon.

The makers are yet to share more details about the film. However, it is said Dhanush will be playing a journalist in the upcoming thriller. Meanwhile, Malavika Mohanan is awaiting the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu will be seen in the key roles. Master is expected to hit the big screens during Pongal 2021. Malavika shot to fame with her debut film with Rajinikanth, titled Petta.

Talking about Dhanush, he has a lot of films in the kitty. Dhanush will also feature in a Bollywood drama called Atrangi Re. This film is helmed by Anand L Rai.

