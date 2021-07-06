  1. Home
D43: Malavika Mohanan spotted in Hyderabad as she gears up to shoot with Dhanush; See PHOTOS

D43 is directed by Karthick Naren and has music by GV Prakash Kumar.
Malavika Mohanan, in a short while, has become a much sought after leading lady across industries. Her first appearance in Tamil was the Rajinikanth starrer Petta that was directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Post that, she was seen in Vijay’s Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Next up for the pretty lass is D43 with Dhanush in the lead, the shooting of which kick-started recently in Hyderabad. Here are some photos of Malavika as she was snapped at Hyderabad to join the film’s shooting schedule. D43 is directed by Karthick Naren and has music by GV Prakash Kumar. The venture is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. 

Earlier, while talking about Vijay in a Twitter spaces discussion, the actress had said that the actor was someone who was always there for his friends. You can call him whenever you want. He will pick up the mobile. He will come to your rescue and help you, she had said. She further said that she has never heard a word come out of Vijay’s mouth wrongly, negatively. He always thinks positively, Malavika said.

See photos here:

 
 

If we lament about shooting getting cancelled, Vijay, on the other hand, would take things easily, she said. Among the other things she had revealed about Vijay was the fact that he likes New York to holiday. She also said that Vijay is a huge fan of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and had shouted “Thalaivaa” when they had caught Baaghi 3’s show in Mumbai. Vijay was reacting to Tiger’s introduction scene in the film.

