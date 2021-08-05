D44: Dhanush's next launched today with pooja ceremony; Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj & others attend it

Dhanush is one of the busiest actors in the South, who has back-to-back films lined up. He will be teaming up with director Mithran Jawahar for a new Tamil movie, which is yet to be titled. The film is temporarily referred to as D44 as it marks Dhanush 44th film. Today, the film went on floors in Chennai.

The makers of the film took to social media and announced that the film has been launched today with a formal pooja ceremony in Chennai. The cast and crew including Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj and others attended the event. The makers also shared a few photos, where everybody can be seen dressed in traditional attires. Dhanush can be seen looking handsome in a traditional white shirt and Lungi.

Yesterday, the makers announced the stellar cast of D44. The makers welcomed Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja as supporting cast. Dhanush will be romancing three heroines in the film which include Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Raashii Khanna.

Dhanush 44th film is produced by Sun Pictures and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score music for the film. The DnA duo has reunited after 5 years, and fans are expecting chartbuster music from them.

Also Read: Atlee's film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's teaser set to be released on 15 August?

Dhanush has a number of exciting projects lined up. The actor is working on a trilingual movie with the director Sekhar Kammula, which will mark his Telugu debut. He recently wrapped up shooting for his Hollywood film The Gray Man. He is also working on the Hindi romantic comedy Atrangi Re alongside and Sara Ali Khan.