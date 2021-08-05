D44: Dhanush's next titled Thiruchitrambalam; Makers release a video with traditional music

Dhanush has a bunch of films lined up and one such film is with director Mithran Jawahar. Till today, the film was being tentatively being referred to as D44, today the makers announced the title. The film is titled Thiruchitrambalam. This title announcement was made with a video, which has traditional music with a touch of mass.

Dhanush is a name that requires no introduction to South audiences. Dhanush predominantly works in Tamil cinema, yet is well known in the southern states, thanks to his dubbed movies. The actor enjoys a huge following and admiration for his acting skills in both his homeland and the other southern states.

Today, the film went on floors in Chennai with a formal pooja ceremony which was attended by the cast and crew. Dhanush was seen in a traditional lungi and shirt. Pictures went viral on social media platforms.

Thiruchitrambalam is produced by Sun Pictures and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score music for the film. The DnA duo has reunited after 5 years, and fans are expecting chartbuster music from them. Dhanush will be romancing three heroines Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Raashii Khanna in the film. Thiruchitrambalam also features Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is working on a trilingual movie with the director Sekhar Kammula, which will mark his Telugu debut. He recently wrapped up shooting for his Hollywood film The Gray Man. He is also working on the Hindi romantic comedy Atrangi Re alongside and Sara Ali Khan.