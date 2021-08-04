D44: Raashii Khanna and Nithya Menen join the stellar cast of Dhanush starrer

Dhanush is joining hands with director Mithran Jawahar for a Tamil film, which is tentatively being referred to as #D44. The makers of the film took to social media and announced that Raashii Khanna, Nithya Menen has joined the stellar cast of D44. Along with this, makers also welcomed Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja to the team as the supporting cast of the film.

Dhanush is one of the most popular actors in the film industry, although, he predominantly works in Tamil, he has a huge fan all over the southern states. The actor is the busiest actor with back-to-back films lined up. As the film is all set to go on floors very soon, the makers are announcing back-to-back updates, leaving fans very much excited. They released separate videos welcoming the three stars. The film's shooting is expected to commence on August 6 with a pooja ceremony. Take a look at the posts here:

Dhanush 44th film is produced by Sun Pictures and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score music for the film. The DnA duo has reunited after 5 years, and fans are expecting chartbuster music from them.

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen was last seen in the Telugu film Ninnila Ninnila with Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma, which was also released in Tamil as Theeni. Raashii, on other hand, has Malayalam movie Bhramam, Telugu movie Thank You, Tamil movies Sanga Thamizhan and Tughlaq Durbar.