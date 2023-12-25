D50: SJ Suryah spills beans about Dhanush’s film, says it has international output

SJ Suryah is definitely one of the most hardworking actors in the Tamil film industry right now. He has had a fantastic year, starring in four incredibly successful movies. Judging by the way things are going, it looks like 2024 will be just as promising for the talented Mark Antony actor.

It was revealed a while back that SJ Suryah is essaying a major role in Dhanush’s second directorial venture, tentatively titled D50. In the latest update, the Don actor took to his social media to praise Dhanush’s craze and dedication towards direction.

SJ Suryah is all praises for D50’s content and output

SJ Suryah mentioned on his X (formerly Twitter) that D50 has extraordinary content, and that the film also has an international output. Suryah also extended his best wishes to the Vada Chennai actor for his third directorial, titled Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. A loose translation of what the actor wrote on his X would be:

“He’s a super director TOO… @dhanushkraja has unmatched craze and dedication towards direction; He’s on a whole different level. The content of #D50, and the way we treated it, it’s international output. Sjs and all the best to NEEK TOO”

Check out the post below:

More about D50

D50 marks the second directorial venture of Dhanush after the 2017 film Pa Paandi. The film features an ensemble cast including Sundeep Kishan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan and more apart from SJ Suryah, and the Karnan actor.

The film has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and has its music composed by AR Rahman. Additionally, Om Prakash cranks the camera for the film, while Prasanna GK takes care of the film’s editing.

On the workfront

SJ Suryah has a plethora of films lined up ahead of him, starting with Vivek Athreya’s Telugu action drama film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which features Nani in the lead role. The film also has Priyanka Mohan and Sai Kumar essaying prominent roles.

Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s upcoming film Indian 2, as well as the filmmaker’s movie with Ram Charan titled Game Changer. He is also filming for Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming romantic comedy film titled Love Insurance Corporation, which features Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

As for Dhanush, he will next be seen in Arun Matheswaran’s period action film titled Captain Miller. The film features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, and many more, and has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Captain Miller has been bankrolled by Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films, and has its camera cranked by Siddhartha Nuni. Nagooran Ramachandran takes care of the film’s editing. It was revealed earlier this year that the film would be released in three parts and that the first part of the film is scheduled to be released during Pongal/Sankranti 2024.

