D51 Buzz: Dhanush and team expected to commence shooting by early 2024 in Mumbai and Cochin

There is much excitement around the upcoming collaboration between actor Dhanush and director Sekhar Kammula in the film D51. This Telugu-Tamil-Hindi trilingual promises to be a major project for the duo.

According to reports, D51 will likely begin shooting in early 2024 in Mumbai and Cochin. The film is said to have a political backdrop inspired by real events. Dhanush and Kammula are teaming up again with music composer duo Devi Sri Prasad, who have worked together on previous hit films.

More about Dhanush D51

D51 will showcase Dhanush in an entirely new light, stepping into a role that promises to redefine his on-screen persona. Sekhar Kammula, renowned for his exceptional storytelling, has crafted a narrative that will highlight Dhanush's versatility and range.

Joining Dhanush are the talented Rashmika Mandanna and the legendary Nagarjuna. D51 also marks Dhanush's much-anticipated debut in Telugu cinema.

Produced on a grand scale by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, this project promises to be a visual spectacle.

On the Work Front of Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, a prominent name in the South Indian film industry, has an eventful year ahead. Besides her pivotal role in D51, she is set to reprise her popular character in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. Additionally, her fans can look forward to her lead role in the much-anticipated film Rainbow alongside Dev Mohan and The Girlfriend directed by Rahul Ravindran as well as the upcoming Hindi film Animal.

On the Work Front of Dhanush

Dhanush is currently gearing up for his next film, Captain Miller, with director Arun Matheswaran. The film, expected to be a period-action-adventure, features an ensemble cast that includes Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, and Edward Sonnenblick. Dhanush is also working on his 50th film, a period drama produced by Sun Pictures and written and directed by Dhanush himself.

