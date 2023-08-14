D51: Rashmika Mandanna joins Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula's film as female lead

Rashmika Mandanna expressed her excitement as she announced the big news of joining Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula's film D51.

Published on Aug 14, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna joins Dhanush D51
Key Highlight

Dhanush has teamed up with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula, who is known for movies like Happy Days and Love Story, for his upcoming film. Tentatively titled D51, the latest update about the film is when Rashmika Mandanna joined the cast. The popular actress has been roped in to play the female lead, opposite Dhanush in the film.

Rashmika Mandanna comes on board to play the female lead in the movie. This will be Rashmika Mandanna's first association with Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula, and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.
 

