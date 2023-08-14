D51: Rashmika Mandanna joins Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula's film as female lead

Dhanush has teamed up with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula, who is known for movies like Happy Days and Love Story, for his upcoming film. Tentatively titled D51, the latest update about the film is when Rashmika Mandanna joined the cast. The popular actress has been roped in to play the female lead, opposite Dhanush in the film.

