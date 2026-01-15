D54 officially titled Kara: Dhanush presents his fierce and intense first look

Dhanush and director Vignesh Raja are currently working on their upcoming film, which was tentatively titled D54. The makers have now officially announced that the film is titled Kara.

Dhanush’s D54 is officially titled Kara

The official update was shared by the makers, unveiling an intense first look featuring Dhanush. The actor appears in a striking new avatar, staring intensely. Along with the poster, the makers wrote, “D54 is Kara. HappyPongal. Directed by Vignesh Raja. Produced by Ishari K. Ganesh. A GV Prakash musical.” Apart from the Tamil poster, the makers also made the title official in Telugu and Hindi.

Here’s the post:

Directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, Kara is touted to be an emotionally rooted suspense thriller that features Mamitha Baiju as the female co-lead, along with KS Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and several others in pivotal roles. The film is being bankrolled by Vels Film International.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in a lead role in the Hindi-language film Tere Ishk Mein. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film chronicles the story of Shankar, a man who develops a relationship with Mukti while she conducts her PhD research on him.

After Mukti ends their relationship, Shankar loses his temper and creates chaos before leaving his old life behind. Years later, their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again, and the film explores what happens to them next.

Tere Ishk Mein stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, with Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Jaya Bhattacharya, Vineet Kumar Singh, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor is reportedly set to collaborate with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy on an upcoming project, which is expected to be bankrolled by Dhanush himself.

Additionally, it was previously announced that Dhanush will reunite with director Mari Selvaraj for another film. While further details about the project have not yet been revealed, the film will mark their second collaboration after Karnan.

