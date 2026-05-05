D55: Dhanush eyes July second week wrap, films key scenes with Mammootty in Chennai; Report

Dhanush is currently filming his next movie, tentatively titled D55. Directed by Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy, the upcoming film is touted to be a spy action drama, and it appears that the actor may wrap up the shoot by the second week of July.

D55: Is Dhanush wrapping up spy actioner by July 2nd week?

According to Vikatan, Dhanush is expected to continue shooting for D55 until the second week of July 2026. The actor has reportedly filmed portions of the spy actioner with Mammootty in Chennai, and a village sequence featuring a grand festival setup has also been completed.

Currently, Dhanush is said to be shooting with the Malayalam superstar as part of the ongoing schedule. He is expected to move on to filming a song sequence with Sreeleela in the next schedule. Additionally, Sai Abhyankkar has reportedly completed composing two songs for the film. However, these details are based on reports, and there has been no official confirmation so far.

After wrapping up D55, Dhanush is expected to collaborate with Lubber Pandhu director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu on a Madurai-based action entertainer.

Dhaush’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in the lead role in Kara , an action thriller set in 1991 in Ramanathapuram. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film follows Karasamy, a reformed thief, set against the backdrop of the Gulf War between the USA and Iraq. Due to challenging circumstances, he is forced to return to crime to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfill his father’s final wish.

Alongside Dhanush, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunaas, and Jayaram in key roles. It received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and is expected to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.

Looking ahead, Dhanush’s next release will be D55, which also stars Mammootty, Sreeleela, and Sai Pallavi in key roles. In addition to his project with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the actor has confirmed that he will be collaborating with director Mari Selvaraj on a grand period action venture.

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