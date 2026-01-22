D55: Dhanush officially launches next movie with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy, Mammootty to play a pivotal role?

Dhanush is all set to hit the big screens later this summer with the action film Kara. Ahead of its release, the actor has announced his next venture, tentatively titled D55. The upcoming film will be directed by Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy, marking his first collaboration with the actor.

Dhanush launches next movie tentatively titled D55

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “D55 - a grand new beginning. Wunderbar Films is happy to associate with RTake Studios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading, soon!”

See the update here:

Initially, the movie was announced with another production house backing the project. However, the previous producers reportedly backed out and transferred all rights to Dhanush’s home production banner.

As per reports, Sai Pallavi is being considered to play the female co-lead. Additionally, buzz suggests that Mammootty is also in talks to feature in a key role in the film. However, these remain unconfirmed and are yet to be officially announced by the makers.

If the speculation turns out to be true, it would mark the second time Dhanush and Mammootty share the screen, following the Maari actor’s cameo appearance in the 2013 Malayalam film Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in a lead role in the Hindi-language film Tere Ishk Mein. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film chronicles the story of Shankar, a man who develops a relationship with Mukti while she conducts her PhD research on him.

After Mukti ends their relationship, Shankar loses his temper and creates chaos before leaving his old life behind. Years later, their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again, and the film explores what happens next. The movie is set to stream on Netflix from January 23, 2026.

Looking ahead, Dhanush will next appear in the action-thriller Kara. Directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, the film follows the story of a man caught between virtue and sin after a series of actions in his life. As he faces the consequences, he must navigate numerous challenges and protect his family at all costs.

With Mamitha Baiju as the female co-lead, the movie also stars Karunas, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and several others in key roles.

