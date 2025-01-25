D55: Dhanush’s next with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy to be an investigative thriller based on real-life events? REPORT

Rajkumar Periasamy is all set to collaborate with Dhanush for his next project, following the massive success of his last film Amaran. The war drama, based on the real life of martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan, was headlined by Sivakarthikeyan. Now, his next venture, tentatively titled D55, with the Raayan star, seems to have locked in on a potential storyline.

As per a new report, the upcoming movie is likely to be based on a real-life incident and will fall under the investigative thriller genre. Dhanush is said to be taking on a completely new avatar for the film.

However, having said that, these are merely conjectures, as there has been no official confirmation on the matter.

Notably, the filmmaker, in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, had mentioned that his movie with Dhanush would be based on the lives of unsung heroes.

Rajkumar Periasamy said, “My next is with Dhanush sir. My previous film was about a hero—I mean, he was a gallantry award recipient—but the next one will be about many unsung heroes. They are the people who blend into society, and the protagonist will represent them.”

The pooja ceremony of D55 was flagged off in November 2024. Dhanush shared official pictures from the event and expressed his excitement about collaborating with such a filmmaker.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in other news, there has been buzz about Rajkumar Periasamy preparing to make his mark in Bollywood soon. Based on sources close to the development, the filmmaker has reportedly discussed a couple of ideas with producer Bhushan Kumar.

Coming back to Dhanush, he also has some other impressive and highly anticipated projects in the pipeline, including Kubera and Idly Kadai.

ALSO READ: Thandel: Naga Chaitanya to deliver the ‘biggest hit of his career’ with upcoming survival drama? Producer REACTS