D55: Mammootty joins ensemble cast of Dhanush starrer with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy

Dhanush and director Rajkumar Periasamy are all set to collaborate for the first time on a film tentatively titled D55. As official updates continue to come in, the makers have announced that Mammootty has joined the ensemble cast.

Mammootty officially joins Dhanush starrer D55

Taking to their social media handles, the makers of D55 shared a couple of images featuring Mammootty and director Rajkumar Periasamy. While sharing the update, the team wrote, “When the Big M chooses a story, it becomes history. Super excited to welcome Megastar Mammootty onboard D55! We are honoured! Thank you Mammootty sir.”

Interestingly, this marks Mammukka’s return to Tamil cinema after a six-year gap since the release of Peranbu.

Here’s the post:

Earlier, the makers had announced that the film would feature actresses Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi as co-leads. Interestingly, this marks the second time Sai Pallavi has appeared alongside Dhanush, following their film Maari 2.

Initially, the film was announced with another production house backing it. However, the previous producers reportedly backed out and transferred all rights to Dhanush’s home production banner.

Recently, the makers of D55 confirmed that the film will feature songs and background music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Reportedly, the pooja ceremony for the film is expected to take place soon.

Dhanush and Mammootty’s work front

Dhanush will next appear in the action thriller Kara. Directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, the film follows a man caught between virtue and sin after a series of events in his life. As he faces the consequences of his actions, he must navigate numerous challenges and protect his family at all costs.

Featuring Mamitha Baiju as the female co-lead, the film also stars Karunas, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and several others in key roles. The movie is expected to be released in the summer of this year.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is next set to appear in a lead role in the film Patriot. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy action drama features Mohanlal in a pivotal role, along with Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon, Revathy, Darshana Rajendran, and others in key roles. The film is slated for release on April 23, 2026.

Moreover, Mammootty is currently filming Padayaatra, which is being helmed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

