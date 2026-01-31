D55: Not Sai Pallavi but Sreeleela joins cast of Dhanush starrer directed by Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy

D55 is an upcoming film starring Dhanush in the lead role and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. A few weeks ago, the film was officially announced, and speculation suggested that Sai Pallavi would play the co-lead. However, the makers had other plans.

In a recent official post on social media, the makers confirmed that Sreeleela will be headlining the film alongside Dhanush.

D55: After Parasakthi, Sreeleela gets onboard for Dhanush starrer

In the latest post, Dhanush, who is also producing the film under the banner of Wunderbar Studios, welcomed Sreeleela as the leading lady for his next project, posing alongside the team.

Sharing the announcement, the team wrote, “You didn’t see this coming. Welcoming the dazzling damsel Sreeleela on board #D55.”

Check out the post here:

The upcoming film is touted to be an action venture, with Mammootty speculated to be part of the project. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this yet.

Initially, the film was announced with another production house backing it. However, the previous producers reportedly backed out and transferred all rights to Dhanush’s home production banner.

Recently, the makers of D55 confirmed that the film will feature songs and background music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The project marks Dhanush’s first collaboration with Sreeleela, music director Sai Abhyankkar, and director Rajkumar Periasamy.

Dhanush and Sreeleela’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in a lead role in the Hindi-language film Tere Ishk Mein. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film chronicles the story of Shankar, a man who develops a relationship with Mukti while she conducts her PhD research on him. After Mukti ends their relationship, Shankar loses his temper, creates chaos, and leaves his old life behind. Years later, their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again, and the film explores what happens next. The movie is set to stream on Netflix from January 23, 2026.

Looking ahead, Dhanush will next appear in the action thriller Kara. Directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, the film follows a man caught between virtue and sin after a series of events in his life. As he faces the consequences of his actions, he must navigate numerous challenges and protect his family at all costs.

Featuring Mamitha Baiju as the female co-lead, the film also stars Karunas, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and several others in key roles. The movie is expected to be released this year.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela recently made her Tamil cinema debut with Parasakthi. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the period political drama starred Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan in the lead roles, with Atharvaa Murali playing a pivotal role.

