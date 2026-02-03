D55: Sai Pallavi reunites with Maari 2 co-star Dhanush after 8 years for Rajkumar Periasamy directorial

The makers of Dhanush’s upcoming film, tentatively titled D55, have been steadily unveiling major updates, building strong buzz around the project. Recently, the team announced that actor Sreeleela would play the female lead opposite Dhanush. Now, the latest development confirms that the film features another prominent female character, to be portrayed by acclaimed actor and dancer Sai Pallavi.



Sai Pallavi joins Dhanush for 55



The makers welcomed Sai Pallavi on board for D55. They tweeted on X, “She’s about grace and strength - all at once. Welcoming everybody’s favourite @Sai_Pallavi92 on board #D55. The hit combo returns to the big screen.” This project marks Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s second collaboration after Maari 2. Their pairing had become immensely popular, especially due to the chart-topping song Rowdy Baby, whose energetic choreography turned into a cultural phenomenon. With D55, audiences can look forward to seeing the duo reunite on the big screen once again after 8 years.

About D55

D55 is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who recently delivered a blockbuster with Amaran. The film reportedly revolves around unsung heroes who seamlessly blend into everyday society. It is being produced by Gopuram Films, with Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios as co-producers. Young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in as the composer.

The production house had previously introduced Sreeleela with the caption, "You didn't see this coming. Welcoming the dazzling damsel @sreeleela14 on board #D55." Music director Sai Abhyankkar was also brought on board with an equally creative announcement: "Time’s up. The SAI-lence breaks. Excited to have the sensational @SaiAbhyankkar as the music composer for #D55. D55 - A #SaiAbhyankkar Musical. A brand new collaboration loading."

D55 marks Rajkumar Periasamy’s first on-screen collaboration with Dhanush and is being mounted on a grand scale. The film is slated for a summer 2026 release and has further heightened expectations with its strong cast and technical crew. With Sai Pallavi’s entry following Sreeleela and Sai Abhyankkar, the project continues to shape up as one of the most anticipated Tamil films.

