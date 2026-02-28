D56: Dhanush to begin next movie with director Mari Selvaraj in September 2026? Filming plans revealed

Dhanush is next set to appear in the tentatively titled D55, directed by Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy. The director has now confirmed that the shoot will begin in September 2026.

D56: Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj movie to go on floors from September 2026

According to recent reports, director Mari Selvaraj appeared at a press meet where he confirmed that his film with Dhanush, tentatively titled D56, will begin shooting in September 2026. The filmmaker revealed that it will be his biggest project to date in terms of scale and will blend politics and history.

As per ongoing buzz, Dhanush is expected to wrap up his project with Rajkumar Periasamy within six months and begin shooting for D56 soon after.

Mari Selvaraj and Dhanush previously collaborated on Karnan. The action drama, released in 2021, featured Lal, Yogi Babu, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Gouri G Kishan, and many more in key roles. The film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush is also set to appear in the lead role in Kara. Directed by Vignesh Raja, who is known for Por Thozhil, the film follows the story of a man who must protect his family from harm caused by the consequences of his own actions.

The emotionally driven thriller will feature Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead, along with Karunas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Jayaram in key roles. The film is slated for a summer release this year.

Moreover, Dhanush has announced that he will star in the tentatively titled D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The project will be bankrolled by Dhanush himself and will feature Mammootty, Sreeleela, and Sai Pallavi in important roles. While further details about the project have yet to be revealed, the film is expected to be a spy action thriller.

Although unconfirmed, Dhanush is also rumored to collaborate with director S. Shankar on the magnum opus Velpari, in which he is expected to play a key role.

