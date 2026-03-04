D56: Not Mari Selvaraj but Lubber Pandhu director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu to helm Dhanush’s next movie? Actor reacts

Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his next film, Kara, while simultaneously beginning work on his upcoming projects. Now, it appears that Lubber Pandhu director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu will helm the actor’s next film, tentatively titled D56.

In a recent social media post, Tamizharasan Pachamuthu shared a picture of himself conducting a location hunt for his next film. The upcoming project is set to star Dhanush, with the actor even reacting to the post.

Sharing the picture, the filmmaker wrote, “Kelambiyaachu,” meaning “It’s underway.” In the caption, he also referred to the film as D56.

Earlier, there were rumours that Dhanush would soon collaborate with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu. Now, it appears that the actor’s next film after D55 could be this project.

However, in a recent update, director Mari Selvaraj announced that he will helm a film with Dhanush in the lead, marking their second collaboration after Karnan. While the project was initially referred to as D56, it is expected to be a political historical drama, with the director mentioning that the shoot would begin in September 2026.

However, an official clarification regarding Dhanush’s upcoming projects is yet to be made.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush is also set to appear in the lead role in Kara. Directed by Vignesh Raja, who is known for Por Thozhil, the film follows the story of a man who must protect his family from harm caused by the consequences of his own actions.

The emotionally driven thriller will feature Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead, along with Karunas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Jayaram in key roles. The film is slated to release on April 30, 2026.

Moreover, Dhanush has announced that he will star in the tentatively titled D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The project will be bankrolled by Dhanush himself and will feature Mammootty, Sreeleela, and Sai Pallavi in important roles. While further details about the project have yet to be revealed, the film is expected to be a spy action thriller.

