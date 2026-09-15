D56 to be titled Padayal? Dhanush’s next with director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu likely to be violent actioner

Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his next movie, Om, slated to release on October 16, 2026. Now, it seems that the actor’s next film will be a massive actioner, likely to be titled Padayal.

Dhanush’s D56 to be titled Padayal?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Dhanush’s next film with director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu will be titled Padayal . The upcoming film is expected to be bankrolled by the actor’s own home banner, Wunderbar Films. The movie pooja is set to take place on September 17, and this will be Dhanush’s immediate next film to go on the floors after Om.

Apparently, the film is a rural actioner with a violent backdrop. Due to this, the movie is expected to be on the lines of the Pushpa films and could receive an A certification. However, this is just a report for now, and no official confirmation has been made by the makers.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in the lead role in Kara, an action thriller directed by Vignesh Raja. The film follows Karasamy, a reformed thief who is forced by difficult circumstances to return to his old ways in an attempt to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfill his father’s final wish.

With Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead, the film also stars KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to star in Om. The film is touted to be an action drama starring Dhanush, with Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, and the film is planned as the first instalment of a two-part franchise.

As the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 16, 2026, it is set for a box-office clash with Jailer 2 , starring Rajinikanth, which is slated to release a day earlier, on October 15, 2026.

The actor has also announced his next project with director Vetrimaaran for a film titled Thamizh Murugan, based on the legend of Lord Murugan.

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