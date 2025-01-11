Daaku Maharaaj: Cast, plot, certification, and runtime; everything you need to know about Nandamuri Balakrishna-Bobby Deol's action movie

Nandamuri Balakrishna's starrer movie Daaku Maharaaj is all set to hit the big screens on January 12, 2025. As the film releases coinciding with Sankranti, the Central Board of Film Certification cleared the film on January 10.

The movie is officially certified by the CBFC as UA 16+ and has a runtime of 147.16 minutes. This makes the film approximately 2 hours and 27 minutes long.

Daaku Maharaaj features the tale of a fearless dacoit who fights for the survival of his people. In his attempt to save them, the man tries to carve out a territory of his own, battling powerful enemies who stand in his way. This journey transforms him into a king who rules on without a kingdom.

The movie, written and directed by Bobby Kolli, features Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol (in his Telugu debut), Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath in key roles.

Additionally, the movie features actors like Chandini Chowdary, Rishi, Nithin Mehta, Shine Tom Chacko, Posani Krishna Murali, VTV Ganesh, and many more in supporting roles. Furthermore, the musical tracks and scores for the film are crafted by Thaman S.

See the release trailer for Daaku Maharaaj:

With Vijay Kartik Kannan handling the cinematography of the film, Ruben and Niranjan Devaramane had completed the editing works.

Coming to NBK’s work front, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in the 2023 flick Bhagavanth Kesari. The action flick directed by Anil Ravipudi had actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, Arjun Rampal, and many more in leading roles. The film was a hit despite receiving mixed reviews.

Moving forward, Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to appear in the lead role for the movie Akhanda 2: Thandavam.

