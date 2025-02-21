Daaku Maharaaj composer Thaman S blames ‘independent women’ as the reason behind failed marriages; ‘They don’t want to be…’

Music composer Thaman S has been in the spotlight lately, all thanks to some of the foot-tapping numbers he has chalked out for films. From Pushpa 2 to Daaku Maharaaj, fans seem to be vibing to the music numbers created by him. And recently, the artist made a rather stirring statement when asked about his marriage plans.

Well, speaking on Nikhil Vijayendra Simha’s podcast, Thaman responded to a query about when he is likely to get married. The artist clearly mentioned that in the present frame of time, he recommends marriage for nobody.

Explaining his curious stance, the musician emphasised how marriages have become tougher to sustain since women too have strived to become independent and do not wish to bow down before anyone. As a result, even long-time marriages end up breaking apart due to the imbalance.

In his words, “Right now, I don’t want anyone to get married. It’s become tough because the girls also, want to be independent in life. They don’t want to be under (any) one. So, I think we lost kind of that…one kind of girl society.”

Moving on, Thaman also went on to tag how social media has unfortunately brought up one of those banes to modern relationships since couples are now only interested in showing the good side but not the struggles behind closed doors to the world.

He added witnessing couples breaking up and marriages ending quite frequently around him since neither of the husband or wife is ready to adjust and choose peace and stability.

Thaman said, “I think Instagram is one of the main killers also. Maybe, I don’t know if I’m using the right words. Because, we only share beautiful things there, but not the struggle that goes behind it. But right now, I don’t recommend marriages; it’s become very tough to understand the standards. I see people getting divorced left and right; it has become common. No one wants to adjust.”