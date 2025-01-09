Daaku Maharaaj pre-release event CANCELLED due to Tirupati stampede; makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer REACT

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to dazzle the screen with his performance yet again in upcoming film Daaku Maharaaj. The Bobby Kolli directorial has intrigued the audiences for a number of reasons, not to forget the scintillating glimpses, teasers, trailers and songs. The film will hit the theaters on January 12.

Ahead of its theatrical launch, a pre-release event for the NBK starrer was scheduled to take place today, on January 9, near the Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

However, the makers have now issued a formal statement canceling the event, in light of the recent tragic incident which took place in the Tirupati Temple, where a stampede had broken out.

Read the full statement here:

The production house backing Daaku Maharaaj, Sithara Entertainments, extended grief over the tragic chaos which broke out near the temple vicinity and sighted how the pre-release event of their film at this time, near about the same place, would be inappropriate and unsafe.

They penned a note, an excerpt of which read as, “Given the circumstances we feel it is not appropriate to proceed with #DaakuMaharaaj Pre Release Event as planned. With a heavy heart and utmost respect for the devotion and sentiments of the people, we have decided to call off today’s event. We hope for your understanding and support during this difficult time!!.”

Advertisement

Well, coming back to the audience, anticipation for the film’s release, there has been a significant number recorded when it comes to the advance ticket booking across the globe in North America, where it is about to touch the USD 25K mark.

In other news, the recent track from Daaku Maharaaj, titled Dibidi Dibidi received a lot of flak. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, audiences highlighted that the steps shown seemed rather inappropriate.

ALSO READ: Indian 3: Filmmaker Shankar finally breaks silence on Kamal Haasan starrer, spills beans on its impending release