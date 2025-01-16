Daaku Maharaaj: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol starrer action flick to release in Tamil on Jan 17, 2025

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol starrer Daaku Maharaaj is currently running successfully in theaters. As the movie continues to break box office records, the makers have announced that the film will hit the big screens in its Tamil version on January 17, 2025.

The official confirmation was made by the makers through a post on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing the update, the makers wrote: “The sensation that shook the box office and won hearts in Telugu is now ready to ROAR in Tamil from tomorrow! Experience the #BlockbusterHuntingDaakuMaharaaj with your loved ones.”

See the official post here:

The movie Daaku Maharaaj , starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, is a period action drama written and directed by Bobby Kolli. The film tells the tale of an officer who becomes a daring robber to save a village suffering under the tyranny of an influential family.

In his attempt to rid the villagers of their suffering, the man transforms into a dacoit, taking on any challenges that come his way and becoming a king without a kingdom. With Nandamuri Balakrishna playing the lead role, the film features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist.

Aside from them, the film stars Urvashi Rautela (in her Telugu film debut), Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath as the female leads. Moreover, the movie also boasts an ensemble cast, including Chandini Chowdary, Rishi, Aadukalam Naren, Shine Tom Chacko, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Kishan, and many others in key supporting roles.

The movie’s original release took place on January 12, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti week. Upon release, the film received mixed reviews from critics.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently working on his next movie, Akhanda 2: Thandavam. The action drama, directed by Boyapati Srinu, will be the sequel to NBK’s 2021 film Akhanda, which featured him in a double role. The movie was one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Saif Ali Khan claimed he wasn’t an actor who could successfully deliver all kinds of roles amid Adipurush debacle