Daaku Maharaaj: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol starrer action movie’s Hindi version to release on January 24, 2025
After Telugu and Tamil releases, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol starrer Daaku Maharaaj is set to release in Hindi in theaters on January 24, 2025. Check out the details!
Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol starrer Daaku Maharaaj hit the big screens on January 12, 2025, and has been running successfully in theaters. Following its tremendous success at the Telugu box office, the movie is now set for a Hindi release.
The Hindi version of the movie will hit silver screens starting January 24, 2025. The makers confirmed the news with a social media post that read, “The #BlockbusterHuntingDaakuMaharaaj begins in Hindi from tomorrow! Mass action, high drama, and full entertainment await!”
See the official post:
The movie Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, is a period-action drama written and directed by Bobby Kolli. The film depicts the tale of an officer who becomes a robber to save a village suffering under the tyranny of an influential family.
In his attempt to rid the villagers of their hardships, the man transforms into a dacoit, taking on any challenges and becoming a king without a kingdom. With Nandamuri Balakrishna playing the lead role, the film features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist.
Aside from them, the film stars Urvashi Rautela (in her Telugu film debut), Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath as the female leads. Moreover, the movie also boasts an ensemble cast, including Chandini Chowdary, Rishi, Aadukalam Naren, Shine Tom Chacko, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Kishan, and many others in key supporting roles.
The film was released in accordance with Sankranti 2025 and was met with rather mixed reviews from critics. Earlier, the movie was released in Tamil as well. Incidentally, the film was also one of the recent cinematic ventures that fell prey to HD versions being leaked just a day after its original release in Telugu.
Moving forward, Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently working on his next movie, Akhanda 2: Thandavam. The action drama, directed by Boyapati Srinu, will be the sequel to NBK’s 2021 film Akhanda, which featured him in a double role.
