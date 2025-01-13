Daaku Maharaaj: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol starrer falls prey to piracy; full movie leaked in HD versions a day after release

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been setting new goals in his second innings, courtesy- the massive response his recent film Daaku Maharaaj has received. The Bobby Kolli directorial has opened to a spectacular response already from the fans, and the box office records seem to be on the peak currently.

However, just a day after its release, Daaku Maharaaj fell prey to piracy as the full versions, that too in HD quality, got leaked online.

The mass entertainer is now available on pirated sites like Filmyzilla, Telegram, Tamilrockerz and more.

Well, this is not the first time that a South Indian film has been leaked after its release. Lately, films like Viduthalai 2, Game Changer, UI and more became victims to piracy hours after it hit the big screens.

For those unaware, the rules against piracy in India are quite strict. If found guilty, the individual is liable to face severe consequences, including heavy penalty and even imprisonment for a considerable period of time.

The existence of the Copyright Act further bars anyone from misusing and reproducing the films in their own measure, besides the makers themselves.

Moreover, for those viewers who end up watching these pirated versions of the film, stand at risk of losing valuable personal information to hackers, and even lose out on money and data.

In fact, piracy of films also hampers with the original performance of the film at the box office, and even disturbs the exact response it could have got via theatrical release, not to forget how much it demeans the hard work put forth by the cast and crew.

