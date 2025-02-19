Daaku Maharaaj on OTT: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer actioner to exclude Urvashi Rautela's scenes on streaming? REPORT
As per a latest report, it seems that the movie Daaku Maharaaj starring Nandamuri Balakrishna is likely to exclude scenes featuring Urvashi Rautela on OTT. Here’s what we know!
Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaaj was a massive hit in theaters after its release on January 12, 2025. As the film is set to make its online debut, reports suggest that the streaming platform may remove scenes featuring Urvashi Rautela.
According to a report by NDTV, the OTT platform Netflix has apparently deleted the actress's scenes prior to the movie's release. While this has not been officially confirmed, audiences will only know for sure when the movie premieres on February 21, 2025.
Interestingly, Netflix had earlier excluded Urvashi Rautela from its announcement poster. While other prominent actors from the film were featured, she was noticeably absent, leading to further speculation.
Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, tells the story of an officer who, along with his wife, fights against the injustice faced by people under the tyranny of a prosperous family.
In his pursuit of justice, the protagonist transforms into a daring robber known as Daaku Maharaaj, leading a life of dacoity for the welfare of the people. The rest of the story follows his battle against his foes as he strives to restore peace.
With NBK in the lead, the film also features actors like Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Urvashi Rautela, Pradeep Rawat, and many more in key roles.
Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film's music and background score were composed by Thaman. The cinematography was handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan, while Ruben and Niranjan Devaramane took care of the editing.
Released in theaters during Sankranthi 2025, the film was generally well-received by critics and audiences alike.
On a related note, Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to appear in the lead role in Akhanda 2, directed by Boyapati Srinu.
