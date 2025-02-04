Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Nandamuri Balakrishna's action thriller online

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaaj hit the big screens during the Pongal and Sankranti festivities on January 12. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the movie received positive responses for its storyline and star cast. Now, the film is all set to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Daaku Maharaaj

According to social media buzz, Daaku Maharaaj will start streaming on Netflix from February 9 onwards. The NBK starrer will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. An update on the release of the Hindi dubbed version is yet to be announced.

Official trailer and plot of Daaku Maharaaj

In 1996, Krishnamurthy, a philanthropist, lives peacefully with his granddaughter Vaishnavi in Araku Valley. When Krishnamurthy reports illegal wildlife trade on his tea estate, MLA Trimurthulu and his brother Manohar threaten the family. Dacoit leader Sitaram, aka Daaku Maharaaj, escapes prison and joins them as a driver to protect Vaishnavi. Meanwhile, Trimurthulu and Manohar are involved in cocaine cultivation. Bablu Singh, linked to the trade, attacks the family, but Maharaaj fights back and is injured.

In a flashback, Sitaram transforms from an engineer to Daaku Maharaaj after witnessing a massacre by the Thakur brothers. He leads a rebellion, exposing the Thakurs' narcotics trade and saving the village. In 1996, Maharaaj kills Balwant Singh and protects Vaishnavi. The dam project is approved, and Maharaaj is released from prison. He inaugurates the dam, honoring Nandini’s legacy.

Cast and crew of Daaku Maharaaj

Directed and written by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj features a screenplay by K. Chakravarthy Reddy, Vineeth Potluri, and Hari Mohana Krishna. The film is produced by Sai Soujanya and Naga Vamsi. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Urvashi Rautela, and Shraddha Srinath, the movie boasts impressive cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. Editing duties are handled by Ruben and Niranjan Devaramane, while the music is composed by Thaman S.

Are you excited to watch Daaku Maharaaj on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.