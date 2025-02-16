Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol's action thriller online
Here’s everything you need to know about Nandamuri Balakrishna’s movie Daaku Maharaaj before it makes its digital debut.
Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol's Daaku Maharaaj hit the big screens on January 12 during Sankranti. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film received positive responses in theaters and became an instant box office hit. Now, it is set to make its digital debut soon.
When and where to watch Daaku Maharaaj
Daaku Maharaaj will start streaming on Netflix from February 21 onwards. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote on X, "Anagananaga oka raju.. cheddavalu andharu Daaku anevaalu… kaani maaku mathram Maharaaju! Watch Daaku Maharaaj, out on 21 Feb on Netflix! #DaakuMaharaajOnNetflix."
Take a look at the post below:
Official trailer and plot of Daaku Maharaaj
In 1996, philanthropist Krishnamurthy exposes illegal wildlife trade on his tea estate. This angers MLA Trimurthulu Naidu, whose brother Manohar is involved. Facing threats, Krishnamurthy refuses to back down. Meanwhile, dacoit Daaku Maharaaj, disguised as their driver, protects his granddaughter Vaishnavi. When Bablu Singh Thakur attacks, Maharaaj fights back, kills Bablu, and uncovers a drug operation.
In 1992, Sitaram (later Maharaaj) and his wife Kaveri fight injustice in Chambal. Balwant Singh Thakur forces villagers into harsh labor. When Sitaram resists, Balwant massacres the village. Enraged, Sitaram turns into Daaku Maharaaj and destroys Balwant’s illegal empire. Nandini, Balwant’s wife, secretly helps him expose the crime. Before dying, she entrusts her daughter Vaishnavi to Krishnamurthy.
In 1996, Balwant seeks revenge but Maharaaj kills him. After serving his sentence, Maharaaj reunites with his family. He inaugurates a dam named after Nandini, fulfilling her dream for the villagers.
Cast and crew of Daaku Maharaaj
Bobby Kolli directed and wrote the film, with dialogues by Bhanu Bogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana. The screenplay was crafted by K. Chakravarthy Reddy, Vineeth Potluri and Hari Mohana Krishna.
Produced by Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the film features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles. Vijay Kartik Kannan handled the cinematography, while the music was composed by Thaman S.
Daaku Maharaaj Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Balayya-led mass actioner ends theatrical run grossing Rs 115 crore