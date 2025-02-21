Daaku Maharaaj OTT release: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer makes its digital debut; here's how netizens are reacting

Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, made its digital debut on Netflix today, February 21. As the movie premiered on OTT, viewers eagerly shared their thoughts online. Many praised the veteran actor’s performance alongside young talents like Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, and others.

A viewer called Daaku Maharaaj the most satisfying NBK film in recent times. They praised his screen presence and Thaman's background score. They also joked that the composer might have shared a drink with Balayya while creating the music.

Another viewer described the film as peak cinema with peak aura, cinematography, and background score. They felt everything about it was top-notch.

A fan called the film a celebration of commercial cinema. They felt no one could match his screen presence and aura. They praised NBK as the one and only mass god and the "king of elevations."

Fans also described Daaku Maharaaj as a perfect entertainer with electrifying screen presence, stunning visuals, and a powerful BGM. Many felt the gripping story made it an enjoyable watch for families.

Take a look at more reactions below:

Netflix announced on Sunday that Daaku Maharaaj will start streaming on its platform from February 21. They wrote on X, "Anagananaga oka raju.. cheddavalu andharu Daaku anevaalu... kaani maaku mathram Maharaaju! Watch Daaku Maharaaj, out on 21 Feb on Netflix!"

Take a look at the post below:

In the film, Nandamuri Balakrishna plays Sitaram IES, also known as Daaku Maharaaj and Nanaji. Bobby Deol portrays the antagonist, Balwant Singh Thakur. Pragya Jaiswal takes on the role of Kaveri IES, Sitaram's wife, while Shraddha Srinath appears as Nandini Thakur IAS, the Collector of Chambal District, who is also Balwant Singh Thakur’s wife and Krishnamurthy’s second daughter.

Sachin Khedekar plays Krishnamurthy, Vyshnavi’s grandfather and the father of Nandini and Shivani. Makarand Deshpande is seen as Govind Gujjar, Maharaaj's trusted henchman, while Urvashi Rautela plays SI Janaki.

Have you watched Daaku Maharaaj on OTT? If yes, share your review with us in the comments below.