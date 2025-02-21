Daaku Maharaaj OTT release: Urvashi Rautela's scenes are NOT removed from Nandamuri Balakrishna's film on streaming

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaaj has finally made its digital debut today, February 21. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix in multiple languages, including Hindi. Earlier, rumors suggested that Urvashi Rautela's scenes would be removed from the streaming version, but they have turned out to be completely false.

None of her scenes were cut during last-minute changes, and even her song Dabidi Dibidi remains intact in the online version. The rumors began when Netflix seemingly excluded the actress from its announcement poster on social media.

This sparked widespread speculation with netizens predicting that Urvashi Rautela was deliberately cut from it. “First Indian woman who is removed from the Netflix poster of Daku Maharaj!,” “Same Daaku Maharaj associated with that diamond studded Rolex?”, “Lmaoo the best promoter of the movie isn't even in the poster,” wrote social media users.

However, these rumors were put to rest when the streaming platform made another announcement featuring her in the collage.

Take a look at the posts below:

Daaku Maharaaj is an action drama directed by Bobby Kolli. It is produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. The film features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, and Pragya Jaiswal in prominent roles alongside Shraddha Srinath.

Initially announced as NBK 109 in June 2023, its official title was revealed in November 2024. It hit theaters on January 12, 2025, for Sankranti and received positive reviews. With music by Thaman S, it earned over Rs 100 crore globally and was among the year’s top-grossing Telugu films.

Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, follows an officer and his wife who stand against a ruthless family. To fight injustice, he adopts the identity of Daaku Maharaaj and leads a rebellion. His journey revolves around battling his enemies and striving to bring peace.

Have you watched Daaku Maharaaj on OTT? If yes, then do not forget to share your review with us in the comments below.