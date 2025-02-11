Daaku Maharaaj OTT release: Why Nandamuri Balakrishna's film is facing delay in its digital debut?

Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was reportedly set to make its OTT debut on February 9 on Netflix. However, after the film failed to arrive on the streaming platform, fans were left disappointed. According to the India Times report, the movie won't be available on OTT until the last week of February or March.

The delay is attributed to the guidelines set by the Telugu Film Producers Council, which mandate that films must have a gap of at least 50 days between their theatrical release and their debut on OTT platforms. As Daaku Maharaaj hit theaters on January 12, it may not arrive on Netflix until March 3. This rule allows films to have a fair run in cinemas before moving to OTT. While fans expected an early release, the movie is simply adhering to industry rules.

Talking about Daaku Maharaaj's OTT release, the movie will be available on the platform in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. An update on the Hindi-dubbed version is still awaited.

The story of the film starts in 1996, when philanthropist Krishnamurthy and his granddaughter Vaishnavi face threats from MLA Trimurthulu Naidu over an illicit cocaine trade in their tea estate. Dacoit Sitaram, alias Daaku Maharaaj, escapes prison and protects them under the guise of a driver. He eliminates threats but is severely wounded.

Advertisement

In 1992, Sitaram, once an IES officer, rebelled against Balwant Singh Thakur after a village massacre, becoming a feared dacoit. With his wife Kaveri, he fought against illegal mining and narcotics.

As Balwant hunts Maharaaj in 1996, he is ultimately defeated. Years later, Maharaaj is freed and inaugurates a dam in honor of Vaishnavi’s mother, Nandini.

Daaku Maharaaj is directed and written by Bobby Kolli, with dialogues by Nandu Savirigana and Bhanu Bogavarapu. The screenplay is crafted by K. Chakravarthy Reddy, Hari Mohana Krishna, and Vineeth Potluri. Produced by Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the film features an ensemble cast including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Urvashi Rautela. Vijay Kartik Kannan handles the cinematography.