Daaku Maharaaj trailer OUT: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol set the stage for an epic clash; fans call it 'Sankranti blockbuster'

Daaku Maharaaj, starring veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, is one of the highly anticipated films of 2025. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on January 12. Ahead of its grand release in theaters, makers dropped the trailer which showcased NBK in an action-packed avatar.

The Daaku Maharaaj trailer begins with a child narrating a story, which introduces Daaku Maharaaj as the protector of the innocent. NBK makes a powerful entry as he dons a unique avatar. The story then shifts to the present and reveals him as Nanaji. However, suspense surrounds his dual role in the film.

The trailer keeps the plot mysterious and builds excitement. NBK delivers a controlled performance with minimal yet impactful dialogues.

Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote, "Sure shot Sankranti blockbuster. Jai Balayya," while another commented, "How many people have watched the trailer more than 2 times... Super..superb looks."

Take a look at the trailer below:

While the trailer of Daaku Maharaaj has been receiving positive responses from viewers, its latest song Dabidi Dibidi has become a hit topic of discussion. The song featuring NBK and Urvashi Rautela quickly grabbed the attention of the netizens due to its choreography.

Fans have been criticizing the track for being "inappropriate." A social media user wrote, "Who even comes up with such 'genius' choreography, and why did the hero agree to this? Absolutely disgusting."

"#DabidiDibidi worst song and choreography … elanti lucha steps 80’s lo kuda veyyaledu," commented another netizen.

Check out more reactions below:

Advertisement

Apart from NBK, Daaku Maharaaj will feature Bobby Deol as the main antagonist. The star cast of the film also includes Pragya Jaiswal, Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdhary and Sharddha Srinath in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by none other than S Thaman and the project is helmed by Bobby Kolli.

Are you excited to watch Daaku Maharaaj in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Jr NTR and Nandamuri Balakrishna in talks to be a part of Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 title teaser