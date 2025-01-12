Daaku Maharaaj Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you’re planning to watch Nandamuri Balakrishna’s movie

Nandamuri Balakrishna is back on the screen with another action-packed movie, Daaku Maharaaj. The film, directed by Bobby Kolli, stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath, and others. This much-anticipated movie finally hit the theatres today, January 12, 2025, and has received massive love from the audience. Good or bad? Let's know it further!

Upon the movie's release, fans couldn’t keep calm and took to social media to express their views. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Congratulations! The film reflects the immense hard work and effort you put in to make it a success. #NBK is roaring once again in theaters! There are no words to describe @MusicThaman's incredible music and BGM. Congratulations once again to Thaman, bro!"

Another user wrote, “@MusicThaman - Nandamuri Thaman Balayya Pedda Koduku. Intro nundi end varaku non stop rampage Including songs."

Moving towards more tweets, the other Daaku Maharaaj fan wrote, ”Poster Quality Grand Release Today in Huge no of Screens..Biggest Openings Balayya Going to enter 100 Cr Share and 200 Cr Gross Memorable Sankranthi for Nandamuri Fans and Memorable Sankranthi to as well as Mega fans."

One X user expressed his excitement by writing, “He is the king He is the God of masses He is the combination of pure mass and pure soul He is the celebration He is a festival."

Check the other tweets below:

The Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli, features action-packed scenes strong enough to give chills. The film follows a dacoit who fights fearlessly for the survival of his people. In this journey, he encounters many enemies, but one by one, he defeats everyone, turning himself into a powerful king who rules without any kingdom.

This movie seems to be a great treat for all the Nandamuri Balakrishna who returns to the big screen, giving another power pack performance. Also, the film features many actors Chandini Chowdary, Rishi, Nithin Mehta, Shine Tom Chacko, Posani Krishna Murali, and others in the supporting role.

Just a few hours after the release, fans are already showering their love. Also, the BGM songs and tunes from Thaman S give solid backing.

