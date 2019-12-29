Daang Daang: Mahesh Babu shares a party number with Tamannaah Bhatia; Says 'It's NOT an item song'

After Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem, Mahesh Babu has released a new party number from the film. Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, the new Daang Daang has taken social media by storm

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is one of the much-awaited films that the audience is looking forward to in 2020. The makers of Mahesh Babu starrer have kick-started with the promotions and the film is only setting high expectations among the moviegoers. After Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem, Mahesh Babu has released a new party number from the film. Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, the new Daang Daang has taken social media by storm. Sung by Nakash Aziz, Lavita Lobo, the music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, "As my director rightly said it is NOT an item song. It's a party song! Here's #DaangDaang Promo!!! Enjoy!!! @ThisisDSP Amazing as usual." Daang Daang song from Sarileru Neekevvaru is getting good response from the fans on Twitter and looks like, it is going to be a perfect party number this New Year's. The much-anticipated film is all set to release on January 11, 2020, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned for a grand release. Mahesh Babu, Rashmika and other team members will be seen at the grand pre-release event of the film on January 5th.

Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars actress Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film will see Mahesh Babu in the role of an army officer. The film is hardly a month away from release and there are high expectations to know what's in the store for us. Are you excited? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :YouTube

Read More