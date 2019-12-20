Dabangg 3 star Kichcha Sudeep shares an emotional post as his close friend passes away
Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep, who had been busy with the promotions of his recently released Bollywood film Dabangg 3, has lost a very close friend. The actor has lost his very close friend, Nandhish. Kichcha Sudeep took to Twitter and shared an emotional note for his late friend. The Kannada star wrote, "Unable to still accept tat my dear dear brother #Nandish is No more. Been with us for years. U will be missed my brother. Truly an irreplaceable loss. My condolences to his family and all my friends to whom he meant everything. #RIPNandish. (sic)"
Known to be a die-hard fan of Sudeepa, Nandhish had a tragic death in an accident. On hearing the news of his late friend, Kichcha Sudeep also changed his Twitter DP to Nandhish's picture. The Pehlwaan star paid his condolences to Nandish’s family on twitter. Kichcha Sudeep is very sad and can't believe that his die-hard fan, who is also his close friend is no more. Check out the actor's Twitter post below.
On the work front, Kichchan Sudeep's Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan in the lead has released today. The film has opened to a mixed response by the audience and critics alike. Dabangg 3 sees Sudeep in the role of a villain. The hit franchise also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar among others.
