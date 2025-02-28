Dacoit: Anurag Kashyap transforms into fierce Inspector Swamy for Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur starrer; FIRST look out

Adivi Sesh’s upcoming film, Dacoit, has been raising anticipation and excitement amongst fans with every little update. Now, the makers of the film unveiled the first look of another new character from the movie, which will be played by Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Introducing the first look and character reveal of Inspector Swamy, Adivi Sesh shared a scintillating poster featuring Anurag Kashyap in a fearsome avatar. He would be essaying the role of a tough cop, who will put up an equivalent fight against the protagonist.

Sharing the same, Adivi captioned the post as “Deeksha lo unna Police Nannu pattukuntadu ata..Nannu pattukovalante aa Devude Digi ravali emo Delighted to have the Amazing @anuragkashyap72 sir in #DACOIT.”

For the unversed, Dacoit will mark Anurag Kashyap’s debut in Telugu cinema. The director-turned-actor has previously worked in Tamil films.

Earlier, the cast of Dacoit had a major change when Shruti Haasan walked out of the project as the leading lady, due to undisclosed reasons.

Months later, the makers welcomed Mrunal Thakur on board for the same role, replacing Shruti. Back on December 17, 2024, the makers of Dacoit revealed the first look of the Hi Nanna star, coinciding with Adivi’s birthday.

The actress could be seen in the middle of what seemed to be an intense fight sequence, where she took to the driver’s seat beside Adivi Sesh, who looked his dapper best in the titular role.

The post was followed by an apt caption, which summed up the kind of role Mrunal would be pulling off in the film. It read, “Happy Birthday to our #DACOIT @AdiviSesh. On his special day, we introduce the one who betrayed him. His love. His enemy. Welcoming the talented @mrunal0801 on board."