Dacoit on OTT: When and where to watch Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s action drama

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's high-octane drama, Dacoit: A Love Story, released in cinemas in April 2026 to mixed reviews. The Shaneil Deo directorial was released in multiple languages, covering a wide range of audiences. But if you missed the romantic action-drama film on the big screen, then you can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The film is officially gearing up for its digital premiere. Read on to know when and where the entertainer can be enjoyed at home.

Dacoit: A Love Story on OTT

After creating massive online buzz post its theatrical release, Dacoit: A Love Story is finally making its way to OTT on May 8, 2026. Reports suggest that Netflix has secured the digital rights for the film in a multi-crore deal. Hence, the movie is expected to stream on the popular digital platform in the next couple of days.

Since it’s a pan-India film, it will allegedly be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible to a wider audience.

The actioner got viewers talking with its intense trailers and the fresh pairing of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. However, it experienced a roller-coaster ride at the box office.

Dacoit: A Love Story follows the gritty journey of Hari (played by Adivi Sesh), a convict seeking redemption and revenge against his former ladylove Saraswati/Juliet (played by Mrunal Thakur), after a stinging betrayal.

The film also features a powerhouse supporting cast, including Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Indukuri Sunil Varma, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Jhansi, Zarina Wahab, and more.

While Sesh played the lead role in the film, he also co-wrote the screenplay with debutant director Shaneil Deo, with additional screenplay by Kaarthikeya Kalakota. Bankrolled by Supriya Yarlagadda under Annapurna Studios, Dacoit was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

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