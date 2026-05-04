Dacoit OTT Release: When and where to watch Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur action drama online

Dacoit: A Love Story stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. The film hit the cinemas on April 10, 2026. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the action-romantic drama was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, aiming to reach a wide audience. The screenplay was co-written by Adivi Sesh along with the director, shaping a narrative that blends emotional conflict with high-stakes action.

Dacoit: A Love Story OTT Release

If you couldn’t catch the romantic action drama in theatres, there’s good news. The film is now set for its digital premiere, giving audiences a chance to enjoy it from the comfort of home. Here’s when and where you can watch it. Following its theatrical run, viewers are now awaiting the film’s digital release. Dacoit: A Love Story will stream on Prime Video from May 8, 2026. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

About the film Dacoit

The story follows Haridas, also known as Hari, whose life spirals after a betrayal. Later, he gets back for revenge against his former lover Saraswati. However, his path becomes increasingly complicated as he is drawn into a series of robberies, pulling him deeper into a dangerous network. At its core, the film explores the fractured relationship between Hari and Saraswati, where unresolved emotions and past wounds continue to influence their present, intertwining personal vendetta.

Dacoit cast and crew

Alongside Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film features a strong supporting cast including Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil Varma, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios, the film brings together a skilled technical team, with cinematography by Danush Bhaskar and editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan, alongside music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

ALSO READ: Dacoit India Box Office Collections: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-led film remains steady on 2nd Tuesday, approaches Rs 40 crore mark