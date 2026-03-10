Dacoit Release Date: Adivi Sesh confirms romantic action film to hit big screens on April 10, 2026

Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, was initially slated to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi this year. However, the makers have now officially announced that the film will be released on April 10, 2026, moving ahead from the original date.

Adivi Sesh confirms Dacoit’s new release date

Taking to his official social media handle, Adivi Sesh confirmed that Dacoit will hit the big screens on April 10, 2026. Sharing the update, the actor wrote, “Goldfish on April 10. In Theaters Worldwide.”

Here’s the post:

Dacoit: A Love Story is directed by cinematographer Shaneil Deo and is based on a script written by Sesh himself. The film follows the story of an angry convict who seeks revenge on his ex-girlfriend for betraying him.

What went wrong between them and why they turned against each other forms the emotional core of the narrative. Anurag Kashyap is expected to play a police officer, with an ensemble cast that includes Sunil, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and others in key roles.

Initially, the movie was announced with Shruti Haasan in the lead role. However, due to reported creative differences, the actress exited the project, and Mrunal Thakur replaced her.

The film was initially slated for release on March 19. However, the makers reportedly postponed it to the new date after Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups were also scheduled to release on the same date. However, the Yash starrer has now been postponed to a June 2026 release, with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh advancing to that date.

Adivi Sesh’s work front

Adivi Sesh was last seen in the lead role in HIT: The Second Case (2022). Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the crime thriller follows the story of Krishna Dev, aka KD, a police officer in Andhra Pradesh’s HIT unit, as he investigates gruesome crimes involving female victims.

The movie was the second installment in the HIT Cinematic Universe and was both a commercial and critical success. The actor later reprised his role in the Nani-starrer HIT: The Third Case (2025).

Looking ahead, Sesh also has G2 lined up for release. The spy action thriller serves as a sequel to the 2018 hit Goodachari and features an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Supriya Yarlagadda, Madhu Shalini, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Suniel Shetty, and several others in pivotal roles.

