Dacoit Teaser OUT: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur transform into 'daakus', promise a wild ride in action thriller

Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is slated to release in theaters on March 19, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the Hindi and Telugu teasers of the film, promising action, romance, and thrills.

Dacoit Teasers: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur own the screen, with Anurag Kashyap as main villain

The teasers of Dacoit: A Love Story explore the dynamics between the two leads, who share a past. With the heat and chemistry between them never fading, the duo is engaged in a mission of a lifetime, turning into modern-day daakus or dacoits.

Watch the Telugu and Hindi teasers of Dacoit

The teasers also showcase several intriguing moments, with slick editing offering viewers a taste of the film without revealing too much of the plot. As Anurag Kashyap once again owns the screen as a deadly antagonist, the teaser also confirms Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni as part of the ensemble cast.

A striking difference between the Hindi and Telugu teasers is the use of vintage songs. While the Hindi version features Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast from Akshay Kumar’s Mohra, the Telugu version uses Kanne Pettaro from Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Hello Brother.

Dacoit marks cinematographer Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut, with the screenplay jointly written by him and Adivi Sesh. The project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda along with Suniel Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Interestingly, the film was originally announced with Shruti Haasan as the co-lead, and the makers even released a promo featuring her. However, the actress later opted out of the project, with Mrunal Thakur stepping into the role.

The movie is scheduled to release on the occasion of Gudi Padwa next year and will clash at the box office with films such as Yash-starrer Toxic and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s professional front

Adivi Sesh was last seen in a cameo appearance in the Nani-starrer HIT: The Third Case, reprising his role as SP Krishna Dev IPS, also known as KD, from HIT: The Second Case.

After Dacoit, the actor will be seen in G2, a sequel to his spy action thriller Goodachari.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur will soon appear alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, slated for release on February 20, 2026.

