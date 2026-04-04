Dacoit Trailer: Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda shower praise on Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s actioner, Watch

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur are all set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2026, with their upcoming action thriller Dacoit: A Love Story. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled a gritty and intense trailer with Telugu celebrities being in high praise for it.

Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and more are in high praise for Dacoit trailer

Taking to their social media handles, Jr NTR , Mahesh Babu, and Vijay Deverakonda were praising the Dacoit trailer. Sharing the good word, the RRR star said, “Loved the DACOIT Trailer….so gripping and very well made. All the very best to Sesh, Supriya, Mrunal and the entire team. Looking forward to April 10th!”

Looking ahead, Mahesh Babu penned, “From Major to Dacoit… great to see you push further Sesh… The Trailer is a solid setup for what’s to come. Wishing you and team the very best..”

Moreover, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Best wishes to Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Supriya Yarlagadda for Dacoit releasing on April 10th. Can clearly see their conviction and belief. I really hope it gets all the success it deserves.”

Here are the posts:

The trailer of Dacoit runs more than 2 minutes long, exhibiting the tale of a couple who were once head over heels for each other, even planning a life together. However, after an event sets them astray and bad blood is spread, the animosity kicks in between them, leading to the question of whether their reunion is for a good cause or revenge.

Directed by cinematographer Shaneil Deo, the action thriller film is written by lead Adivi Sesh himself. With Mrunal Thakur as the co-lead, the movie has Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, and many more in key roles. Moreover, producer Supriya Yarlagadda also plays a pivotal role in the flick.

The Telugu-Hindi bilingual movie has musical tracks and scores composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, with Kodati Pavan Kalyan handling the editing. Initially, the action thriller was expected to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025, but it was later postponed to March 19, 2026, and then once again pushed to April 10, 2026.

Initially, the makers had roped in Shruti Haasan to play the co-lead with even a glimpse being released. However, the actress had later opted out of the project, with Mrunal replacing her.

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