Dacoit Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action-thriller

Director Shaneil Deo’s movie Dacoit has finally made its way to cinemas. Led by Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, it’s a thriller packed with action and lots of drama. It also features Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla. But before you watch the performances of the cast on 70 mm, consider reading some social media reviews of the movie.

Dacoit Twitter Review

From the looks of its trailer, Dacoit seemed like a promising entertainer with some unexpected twists and soulful music. As the Telugu movie continues to entertain the audience, its first reviews have been shared by fans online.

An ardent cinema lover stated that it is Adivi Sesh cinema. Calling it a ‘blockbuster’, the user added, “Mind blowing, Phenomenal & Brilliant is what all I can say after watching the movie @AdiviSesh @mrunal0801 omg !! Terrific performance is just a small word; you stole the show #MrunalThakur. B.L.O.C.K.B.U.S.T.E.R.”

Another cine buff heaped praise on Mrunal Thakur’s acting prowess in the film. They penned, “Telugu filmmakers are honestly the only ones fully tapping into @mrunal0801’s acting range and that’s exactly why I became a fan. She absolutely owned #Dacoit And Adivi Sesh @AdiviSesh-been a fan for a long time, you did your job as always.”

Giving four stars to the actioner, a third expressed, “A visually stunning film with excellent shot-making. Beautiful Score, Enjoyed every bit. Top-Tier Performances @mrunal0801 Trust on you is sextupled now @AdiviSesh.” Some were also delighted to see Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap’s star power.

According to another opinionated viewer, “Dacoit’s first half has good dramatic moments with editing and music that works well but the setup and the drama in between these moments felt a bit too long and flat mainly due to predictability.”

Check out the reviews below:

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, Dacoit has some soulful music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo with Anand Reddy Karnati serving as the executive producer. Have you watched Mrunal and Adivi’s film yet? Share your review with us.

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